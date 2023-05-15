A man whose driver's licence was disqualified until 2034 has been caught drink-driving while towing a boat with his family in the car.
Luke Anthony McMillan, 34, of Glenroi, told the police he had been drinking "at the dam" when he was stopped for a random breath test on the Mid-Western Highway in Blayney.
McMillan pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving and was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
According to court documents, McMillan was stopped at 7.10pm on December 17 last year near the Carcoar Street intersection with the Mid-Western Highway.
He got out of the car and walked towards the police who saw a woman in the front passenger seat and three children in the back.
When asked for his driver's licence, McMillan said he didn't have one and it was disqualified.
He's got an appalling traffic record, he has an appalling record in general which affects this offending.- Magistrate David Day
A check revealed his P2 licence had expired in 2016 and was disqualified until 2034.
When asked why he was driving, he said, "I was only going as far as here, I just drove out from the dam."
When asked if he had any alcohol, he said, "yes, I have had some out at the dam."
McMillan was arrested after returning a positive breath test and was taken to Blayney Police Station for breath analysis, which returned a reading of 0.082.
He told police he drank five cans of Hahn beer and had not eaten during that time. He said his first drink was at 11am and his last drink about 6pm.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said McMillan's partner drove to the dam but felt uncomfortable driving home so McMillan took over.
"They were picking up a boat at the dam," Mr Manwaring said.
"He had a few drinks at the dam."
Mr Manwaring said his client is employed and aside from these matters had not committed an offence since 2019.
However, he also conceded that the custodial threshold had been crossed.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said this was the seventh drive while disqualified and fourth drink-driving charge.
"I fail to see how many chances he needs to not drive while intoxicated, let alone with his family in the car and while towing a boat," Sergeant Riley said.
"He's affected at that point, he's mid-range, he knows he shouldn't be driving because of the disqualification and he's mid-range and knows he shouldn't be driving.
"There's no way to ensure he doesn't drive again."
Mr Manwaring then said his client was not drunk and said his reading was 0.082.
Magistrate David Day was presented with a police summary, criminal record, and other documents relating to the offence.
"He likes to drive with a bit of booze on board when he's not allowed to drive, doesn't he?" Mr Day said while looking at McMillan's criminal record.
"He's got an appalling traffic record, he has an appalling record in general which affects this offending.
"The right thing to do if the driver of the vehicle is feeling tired is to pull over and rest, not for someone who has been drinking at the dam to drive when they are not entitled to do so. It just beggars belief."
He gave McMillan two concurrent seven-month community-based custodial sentences by way of intensive correction orders, for drink-driving and driving while disqualified. McMillan will also have to complete 30 hours of community service.
Mr Day disqualified McMillan's driver's licence for three months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order for mid-range drink-driving.
He also disqualified McMillan's driver's licence for nine months for driving while his licence was disqualified.
Mr Day said if McMillan drives again, he will go to jail.
"He's dodged a bullet in these circumstances," Mr Day said.
