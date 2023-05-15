Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Luke McMillan caught mid-range drink-driving at Blayney while towing a boat

By Court Reporter
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was driving on the Mid Western Highway when he was stopped by the police. File picture
The man was driving on the Mid Western Highway when he was stopped by the police. File picture

A man whose driver's licence was disqualified until 2034 has been caught drink-driving while towing a boat with his family in the car.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.