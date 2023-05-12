"When that hooter went, it definitely was relief."
That's how Orange Tigers women's coach Jacqui Ryan described the feeling after her side's drought-breaking victory in round one.
The 46-4 win over the Cowra Blues - who re-joined the competition after a few years in the wilderness - was their first since July 10, 2021, a whopping 658 days.
"The game itself was a bit closer than what the scoreboard reflected. Cowra were stronger and more physical than a lot of people were expecting. It's good to see that now they're back in the comp that they've got a decent team," she said.
"On the field, I tend not to look at the scoreboard at all and just play like we're down two points regardless of what it is, but I took a big breath when the siren went."
The win was far from a fluke however.
Ryan said throughout the pre-season and still to this point, the number of players getting down to training has been incredible.
"We've been working very hard this year and we've had quite a lot of new players join our team, which is very exciting. There's been a lot of work to catch them up on skills and knowledge of the game, because some have played before and some of them haven't," she said.
"We've had amazing numbers at training, they've all been coming down twice a week. So it's very good that they've had that level of commitment and have been very eager to learn."
Spirits among the playing group were high following the side's first round one victory since 2016, but the wait to see if they could make it back-to-back victories had to be put on hold, with the Tigers handed a bye for round two.
But with the Tigers now poised to host the Dubbo Demons in round three, Ryan holds every hope they can continue their winning ways.
"Nothing has changed at training. Everyone has still been coming to training both nights to try and maintain skills and knowledge," she said.
"I don't think that the bye last weekend will affect our performance this week...I hope. Famous last words."
The Demons themselves are running red-hot, having taken down both Bathurst sides in back-to-back weeks.
Ryan knows this weekend will help determine how close they are to reaching their pre-season goals.
"At the start of the season we discussed our expectations and all of the girls are on the same page that we want to be competitive and aim for the flag," she said.
"That's why they've all been working so hard at training."
The women's game at Waratahs Sports Ground begins at 12.30pm on Saturday.
