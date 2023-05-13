Six months on, Eugowra left waiting

This morning marks six months since one of the most harrowing disasters the region has seen swept through Eugowra.
A 'wall of water' tore through the town and devastated the Cabonne community. Two people died after the inland tsunami roared through the village around breakfast time.
Dianne Smith, 60, and 85-year old Ljubisa Les Vugec are the victims of the disaster. But ask anyone in town that morning and it's a miracle more people didn't perish as a result of the disaster.
Many believe had the wave hit throughout the night those worst-case scenarios would have been realised.
And while the initial groundswell of support in the days and weeks after the event was undoubtedly a positive for the town, six months on there's still people living in caravans at the showground.
Six months on some businesses are still battling to open their doors.
Six months on there's still residents battling insurance companies to get any form of support.
And, six months on, there's residents who have been given government handouts ... but they have nowhere to live, so the handouts are essentially rendered useless because, well, where do you put a fridge if you don't have a kitchen?
We sent journalist Em Gobourg and photographer Jude Keogh out to Eugowra this week to catch up with a number of residents.
They say most are up-beat about what lies ahead. Everyone says their neighbours are doing it tougher than they are. They say that Aussie spirit that helped clean the town up is still fighting strong.
But there's only so long these people can continue to deflect the attention.
They all deserve our attention. Eugowra needs help, still.
Graham Arnoll, 87, deserves a livable space he can access. Right now he's waiting on a government pod home that's on six-foot stilts. He'll battle to even reach the front door.
Governments of all levels have promised to help get the town back up on its feet.
So far, many are yet to receive little more than a flimsy reassurance that that help - in whatever form it may come - is on its way.
Six months on, Eugowra is still waiting.
Those who remain in the town are working double time to get things back to where they were pre-November 14 - or as close to a version of normal as they can get it.
It's time our Labor state and federal governments came to the party too.
Editor, Nick McGrath
