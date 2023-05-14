Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

David Phoo caught on CCTV punching man in Orange Central Square shopping centre

By Court Reporter
Updated May 15 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man pleaded guilty to a single count of assault despite initially dismissing the seriousness of the offence as 'only one punch'. File picture
The man pleaded guilty to a single count of assault despite initially dismissing the seriousness of the offence as 'only one punch'. File picture

A 48-year-old man has faced court after punching another man in the mouth in the Central Square Shopping Centre.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.