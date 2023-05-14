A 48-year-old man has faced court after punching another man in the mouth in the Central Square Shopping Centre.
David Shane Phoo, of Torpy Street, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after CCTV footage recorded him confronting the other man, following him when the other man walked away, then the punch.
According to documents presented in Orange Local Court on Thursday, the two men lived near each other and for the past year have had ongoing disputes over a number of issues that have been reported to the police.
About 11.30am on Wednesday, April 26, Phoo approached the victim, who was sitting outside ISPA Kebab shop in Orange Central Square shopping centre and said, "have you heard, you'll be homeless tomorrow".
The victim told him to "f--k off" multiple times before getting up and walking away.
Phoo followed him and the victim said he would call the police.
Phoo responded, "they won't do anything, they didn't do anything the other day when you rang them".
The victim again turned around and yelled at the accused to "f--k of" and Phoo punched him in the mouth causing the victim's mouth to split and blood to come out.
He didn't believe he assaulted the victim and it was 'only one punch'.- Magistrate David Day
Phoo left the shopping centre and the victim attended Orange Police Station and provided a statement and photos of his injury were taken.
Police also obtained the CCTV footage that captured the incident.
Magistrate David Day commented on a statement Phoo had previously made and said his behaviour appeared to be escalating.
"He didn't believe he assaulted the victim and it was 'only one punch'," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said Phoo also had a previous conviction for assault.
"His behaviour seems to be escalating from 2016 for violence," he said and mentioned that Phoo received a bond in 2016 and then a community-based jail sentence, by way of an intensive correction order in 2021.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley also said the offending has escalated and it crossed the custodial threshold and suggested it be his last chance before full-time custody.
"This assault, it's in public and the victim has tried to get away," Sergeant Riley said.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk also conceded the custody threshold was crossed and Phoo has already spent some time in custody after his previous ICO was revoked due to a breach.
"It was one punch to the mouth which caused a cut," Mr Maksymczuk said.
"It wasn't a planned or organised assault.
"I'm told the victim called Mr Phoo a jailhouse junkie, jailhouse scum."
Mr Maksymczuk also gave details of Phoo's physical and mental health conditions while asking for another community-based sentence.
Mr Day convicted Phoo and placed him on as 12-month ICO.
Phoo will also have to complete 30 months of community service and participate in an anger management program.
"If you do it again with your record, Mr Phoo, it would be a sentence of imprisonment, it would be full-time," Mr Day said.
A three-year apprehended violence order was also made in court and requires Phoo not to contact, or be in the victim's company or go anywhere he lives or works.
