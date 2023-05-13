Central Western Daily
Floods

NSW SES volunteer Savannah-Lee Bevan and her mum Cheree join forced during Forbes flooding

May 14 2023 - 5:30am
As floodwaters threatened her home town of Forbes last year, NSW SES volunteer Savannah-Lee Bevan rang the person she knew she could rely on most in the world - her mum Cheree.

