Phil Donato has used the floors of parliament to shine a light on ongoing-but-overlooked devastation from floods last year. He called for renewed assistance and said investigation into government response is required to prevent future tragedy.
The Member for Orange also hit out at insurance companies delaying or refusing to pay out claims. "Truly remarkable" community spirit across the region was praised.
"The magnitude of loss and damage and the ongoing effects on lives and livelihoods is such that, by reason of importance, it is the subject of my first speech in the Fifty Eighth Parliament," Donato told representatives from across the state on Thursday.
Record rains in November last year caused extensive flooding across the Central West, with Eugowra, Forbes, Molong, Cudal, and Parkes among the worst hit. Dozens of homes were destroyed and two people were killed.
"Stories relayed of Eugowra locals' selfless acts of courage in rescuing fellow community members and of their survival are truly remarkable and worthy of the greatest recognition," Donato said.
"People from near and far, from across Australia, descended to lend a hand in the aftermath of the floods, showing true Aussie spirit. Local community members also stepped up to help their neighbours in any way they could, providing food, shelter and support to those who had lost everything.
"I routinely visited these communities and witnessed firsthand the incredible strength and courage displayed ... Despite facing such a devastating crisis, the people remained united and determined to rebuild their homes and communities."
The Central Western Daily has reported on continuing struggles across the region. Many are still living in temporary housing and unable to repair damage six months later. Struggling residents believe national attention has moved on, while they have been unable to.
"Much more needs to be done to ensure that the people of Eugowra, Forbes, Molong and Cudal can recover fully from the impact of the floods," Donato said.
"The Minns Government must work to provide additional support and resources to the affected communities, including funding for the repair and reconstruction of infrastructure and for families to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.
"Local councils require sufficient funding for infrastructure upgrades to, as far as possible, protect people's homes and businesses. We must ensure that watercourse gauges are installed to provide a sufficient early warning network for downstream communities so as to offer the earliest opportunity for evacuation and for protection of life, livestock and property."
The member for Orange singled out insurance companies he believes are unfairly refusing or delaying valid claim payouts.
"The trauma of these events remains with many of the victims, emergency services personnel and volunteers. Many victims of these floods are further victimised by unscrupulous insurance companies who are denying claims or liability, leaving their clients-families-in limbo," he said.
"As a result, many flood victims are unable to rebuild their homes, businesses, lives and livelihoods because of delays and decisions by financially motivated and morally bankrupt insurers. The victims of these floods should not need to initiate legal battles when their lives have been devastated and they are suffering ongoing trauma. Perhaps there is scope for placing increased accountability to government upon insurers.
"There are many other factors requiring investigation, which inevitably will be addressed in the post event government inquiry and, of course, the coronial inquest. Together, we can ensure that our communities are better prepared for any future crises, and we can continue to build stronger, more resilient communities across the State.
"I pay tribute to the courage and resilience of the people of Eugowra, Forbes, Molong and Cudal in the face of the 2022 floods. Their determination and sense of community spirit is an inspiration to us all, and I am proud to represent these communities in this place."
