'Ongoing' flood fallout aired in NSW Parliament by Orange MP Phil Donato

William Davis
William Davis
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Phil Donato has used the floors of parliament to shine a light on ongoing-but-overlooked devastation from floods last year. He called for renewed assistance and said investigation into government response is required to prevent future tragedy.

