There are many items that can make up the program of a funeral, and viewing is just one of them. Picture Shutterstock

When it's time to say goodbye, it's all about your farewell to family and friends. It's about the final pages of 'Your Story', but like any good book it takes input and help from others.



Your goodbye should be a collaboration between you and those you love most, so that when the ink dries on your last page; you can all close the book with a sense of ease, understanding, pride and unwavering love.

Do those that matter the most to you know about all the little things that make up your life? Do you know what matters the most to them? We all may know parts but not the whole.

Every story deserves to be told because it's what makes us unique.

So what have you left out? What have you told those closest to you about a viewing?



The wisdom of those at the Australian Funeral Directors Association is that apart from the legal requirements for the family to identify the body in the coffin before cremation can take place, or in the instance of a coronial reported death, the viewing experience and allowing enough time for everyone to take part, helps us in many ways.

In a general sense, and there is not an obligation to view, there are benefits of a viewing to the grieving process. It is still a matter of personal choice and requires the utmost sensitivity.



Provided explanations are given to children in language they can understand, there is no reason why they should not have the opportunity to be involved - however, allow them to decide.

A viewing gives loved ones the opportunity to see and spend time with the deceased prior to the funeral.

It helps us acknowledge that death has occurred and to confirm that the person has died really is the person in the coffin. It helps us come to terms with the reality and finality of death.

We can see that the one who has died is now at peace, especially if they were struggling or suffering in life.