Prior to last Tuesday's budget, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek made promises that created anticipation that the Albanese government would give the environment a high priority.
It was disappointing that on budget night, Treasurer Jim Chalmers barely mentioned it.
Admittedly, Australia is facing crises on several fronts requiring urgent fiscal support, but given the fact that Australia is facing a species extinction crisis, it was expected that the environment would make the list of important priorities for urgent attention.
Credit needs to be given for environmental funding unannounced last Tuesday night.
A total of $2.3 billion has been set aside for new environmental spending over the next 10 years, $100 million specifically earmarked to protect Australia's biodiversity.
The budget has also announced significant spending to transition Australia towards a renewable economy.
These initiatives are commendable, but in the view of many they fall far short of what is needed to fulfill the promises made by Minister Plibersek to end new extinctions, to fix our inadequate nature protection laws and to protect 30 per cent of Australia's land and water. Such promises are expensive.
Many environmentalists would agree that the money set aside goes nowhere towards funding such ambitious and necessary promises.
Expert opinion suggests that Australia needs to spend at least $2 billion a year if it is to address our species extinction threat and to protect and restore our national parks, reserves and degraded landscapes.
Funding for real environmental protection would be made available if our federal government scrapped the stage three tax cuts and reallocate the money towards funding for environmental and biodiversity protection.
It could also divert funding for fossil fuel subsidies which are still being handed out despite moving towards a renewable energy economy being a government priority.
If we are to be reassured that our government has a genuine commitment to the environment, we must be convinced that it is prepared to put its money where its mouth is.
The Albanese government must openly prioritise the environment over tax cuts to the wealthy and subsidies to fossil fuels.
We must be convinced that government promises to provide strong legislation and agencies to back it up will be adequately resourced.
It costs nothing to make promises.
It will cost real money and real government commitment if we are to be convinced that our environment is genuinely on our national priority list.
