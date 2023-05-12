Injured Orange Hawks skipper Alex Prout has issued a challenge to his teammates ahead of their clash with Mudgee Dragons on Saturday, May 13.
Hawks earned their first win of the season in round three, a 14-0 win over Lithgow Workies Wolves in atrocious conditions.
Dragons make their second trip to Wade Park in as many weeks having overcome a spirited Orange CYMS side 34-18 in their most recent outing.
Prout told the Central Western Daily improving their poor set completion rate would make or break Hawks' chances.
"Our completion rates haven't been great in all three games so far," he said.
"It's definitely something we've discussed. If we can fix that it gives us a good chance of winning no matter what.
"The team has had a week off to freshen up and re-focus to try and get another win on the board.
"It was pleasing we were able to keep Lithgow to zero. We probably would have liked to score more points but it was good to get on the board. We definitely got a bit of confidence."
Mudgee are by far and away the strongest of the Group 10 contingent in the Peter McDonald Premiership, sitting unbeaten in second after a month.
But for 60 minutes the Dragons found CYMS work rate and consistency difficult to deal with, an approach Hawks will look to copy.
"We haven't seen a lot of Mudgee," Prout said.
"To be honest we are trying to focus on ourselves with our new combinations which are taking time to click.
"We've also had blokes in and out with injury and work so it's been hard to get consistency, so we're trying to work a bit on that.
"Obviously they will be a tough opposition so just trying to limit their opportunities I suppose [will be crucial]."
Undoubtedly the biggest story line heading into round four is the arrival of former NRL star Blake Ferguson in Wellington.
The Sydney Roosters premiership winner has been named in the Cowboys side for their home match against Forbes Magpies.
Wellington have already surprised many with their solid start to the Peter McDonald Premiership and sit in fifth place.
Not a great week to be in the Magpies defensive line.
