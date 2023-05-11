It will be an Orange derby at Pride Park this Saturday as City host Emus for the first time this year.
Emus have been steadily building over the last few weeks, only losing one match this season which came against Bathurst.
On the other hand, City have improved during the summer. The Lions took home a well-needed victory against Cowra and have narrowly missed out on wins against Dubbo and Forbes which could have their season record looking a lot different. Josh Bass and his Emus teammates were brilliant last weekend, thumping Forbes 59-0.
"We just focus on our own game, not Bathurst Bulldogs. It's all about us," Bass told the Central Western Daily.
"It will be my first Orange derby. I'm not too sure what to expect other than there will be some fireworks."
With Emus hit by the injury big early on this year and City looking like they could be sneaky finals contenders, this could be the best Orange derby the rugby community has seen in some years.
All the action will kick off around the grounds at 3.15pm.
The Dubbo Kangaroos will have the opportunity to score back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023 when they travel to Forbes to face the Platypi.
Fresh off an impressive win against Cowra last weekend, the Roos will make the two-hour journey to Forbes to face a tough Platypi unit.
Currently sitting third on the Blowes Cup ladder, a win for the Roos would keep them in the hunt for a top two spot, something the club would love after a few lean years in the top grade. With the addition of junior talents like Nate Ambler, Roos outside back Tim Beach believes the club's depth is very strong at the moment.
"We spoke about in the change rooms earning the right to keep the jersey," Beach said after last weekend's win.
"It's a great opportunity for those blokes to get a chance because I think there are a few spots there for the taking.
"It's great to have that depth and competition for spots in our side."
Forbes has won just one match this year, with a victory against Orange City as their only bright point so far.
Things won't get easier for the Eagles this weekend when they return home.
After a tough road loss at Dubbo, Cowra will host the undefeated defending premiers and ladder leaders Bathurst.
The Bulldogs have been the best side by a long way this season and for Cowra, they know 2023 will be a tough campaign.
"We are struggling for a few numbers this year, it's a bit of a rebuild for us after losing a few boys," Captain Cooper Sullivan said last weekend.
"In terms of our fellas, I'm so proud of them.
"We didn't give up, we had a few mishaps and a bit of ill-discipline, that's all you can ask for as a team."
