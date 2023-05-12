Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

New father faces Orange Local Court after assaulting baby's mother

By Court Reporter
May 13 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The magistrate said the man crossed the custody threshold then weighed up the sentencing options. File picture
The magistrate said the man crossed the custody threshold then weighed up the sentencing options. File picture

A man has faced court after slapping his former partner, who had recently given birth to their child.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.