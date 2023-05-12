A man has faced court after slapping his former partner, who had recently given birth to their child.
The 30-year-old man is not named to protect the identities of the victim and child.
According to document's presented in Orange Local Court, the former couple had recently separated and had one child together, who the victim had recently given birth to and was the sole carer of.
They also both had apprehended domestic violence orders listing each other as defendants and the person in need of protection.
On August 3, last year, the victim went to the man's house about 6pm to ask for money for a pram and they began to argue.
The victim then went to a bedroom with the child and the man brought her a bowl of hot soup, which he put on a table next to the bed.
However, they got into another verbal argument and the man hit the table causing the soup to spill on her legs causing minor burns.
They continued to argue and he slapped her face. She got up and they pushed each other before he left the room. As a result, she sustained a bruised eye and a bruise to her arm.
They stayed in touch for the next two days, initially contacting each other on their mobiles and he went to her house for a prearranged visit and stayed there overnight until 3pm on August 5,
The victim attended Orange Police Station to report the incident at 1.55pm on August 6 and police took photos of her bruised eye and arm.
She might be a wild girl but he bested her pretty easily.- Magistrate David Day
The man attended the police station the following evening and was recognised by the front counter staff and arrested.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said the assault took place in retaliation to the woman breaking his mobile phone.
He said his client also has issues with mental health, alcohol and drugs.
"He does have a mental health plan through his GP, he does attend psychological appointments through head space," Mr Rolfe said.
Magistrate David Day said the community has had enough of domestic violence, "and has for some time".
"She might be a wild girl but he bested her pretty easily," Mr Day said.
"The issue is whether the community is best served by a community-based order or taking him out of the community and into custody.
"Someone of your client's age is probably at a real turning point
"If they keep doing this they will go to jail, if they go to jail all they will learn is some interesting vocabulary and meet some life-long friends."
The man initially pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm but he was found guilty.
"I'm surprised he pleaded not guilty due to admissions he made in the interview," Mr Day said.
The man also pleaded guilty to contravening an AVO.
Mr Day convicted the man and gave him two concurrent, community-based custodial sentences by way of intensive correction orders.
The man will also have to complete 90 hours of community service.
Mr Day said the man would be on the bus going to jail if he had any prior matters of violence on his record.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.