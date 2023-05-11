Central Western Daily
Sharna Jane Flanagan in Court for driving with drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated May 11 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 7:00pm
An oral drug fluid test used by police on roadside stops. File picture
SMOKING an illegal drug days before getting behind the wheel of a car has cost a woman thousands of dollars in fines.

