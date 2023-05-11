SMOKING an illegal drug days before getting behind the wheel of a car has cost a woman thousands of dollars in fines.
Sharna Jane Flanagan, 43, of Boyd Street, Kelso was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 3, 2023, for driving with prohibited drugs present in her blood.
Flanagan was behind the wheel of a white Holden Cruze heading along Panorama Avenue in Bathurst about 1pm on December 11, 2022 when she was stopped by police for testing, court papers said.
Flanagan was asked for her licence before she was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which gave a positive reading of methamphetamine.
The court heard Flanagan was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she gave a second positive test to the illegal drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
"Friday night ... I smoked it," Flanagan told police while in custody.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during Flanagan's sentencing she had four prior driving with drug matters on her criminal record, after the charges against Flanagan were proven.
Flanagan was fined $2000 and disqualified from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.
