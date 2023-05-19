Central Western Daily
Oak tree planted in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation still standing under new King

Tanya Marschke
Tanya Marschke
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 12:00pm
An iconic tree in Robertson Park planted in celebration of the Queen's coronation is set to turn 70 in coming days just a month after the coronation of King Charles.

