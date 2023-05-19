An iconic tree in Robertson Park planted in celebration of the Queen's coronation is set to turn 70 in coming days just a month after the coronation of King Charles.
The grand old Swamp White Oak was planted by then mayor, alderman John Percival Jaeger on June 2, 1953.
It was planted during celebrations held across Orange to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year.
According to a report from A history of Orange compiled by John Miller, which was not published, the program included a bonfire on Mt Canobolas to coincide with the lighting of bonfires throughout the Commonwealth.
The mayor, alderman John Percival Jaeger also planted an English oak in Robertson Park.
During the ceremony Cr Jaeger said: "I have never seen a more delightful day in Orange ... and I feel that all prayers have been answered when - as far as Orange is concerned - we are able to celebrate the coronation of the Queen in such brilliant sunshine, and I feel that today she will be officially starting her wonderful career under most favourable circumstances."
Coronation Drive was also named to commemorate the day.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.