Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Anson street and Byng street water main broken, council on the scene

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated May 11 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The water down Byng Street. Photo: Troy Pearson/TNV.
The water down Byng Street. Photo: Troy Pearson/TNV.

Water has been turned off in the vicinity of Anson and Byng streets in Orange's Central Business District.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.