Water has been turned off in the vicinity of Anson and Byng streets in Orange's Central Business District.
A council spokesman has confirmed a watermain has broken near Anson and Byng streets causing a flood of water to cascade down Byng Street towards Lords Place.
The spokesman said the water has mostly been cleared up and doesn't seem to have disrupted traffic too much.
Although, it is difficult to speculate how long water will be out in the CBD and how many houses and businesses will be affected.
"It's difficult to say how big it is, it will depend on how long the main is. They will be working to turn the [water] main back on as soon as possible," the spokesman said.
"Please be patient until it is fixed."
