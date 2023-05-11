Court not 'BCF-ing fun' for knife-stealing teenager

A popular TV jingle has been leveraged in court to explain the harms of stealing to a teenage knife-thief. The historical significance of fishing hooks relative to other notable inventions by early man was also raised.
A 13-year-old boy was caught taking a green Mustad filleting knife from BCF camping on Lone Pine Avenue about 1.30pm on September 27, 2022.
He pleaded guilty in person during a hearing at Orange Children's Court this month. He cannot be named due to his age.
"The fishing hook is one of humanity's most important inventions," magistrate David Day told the child, after noticing a name written in front of him was similar to a common brand of casting equipment.
He noted prehistoric examples made from shell were likely substantially less effective than contemporary steel designs.
"[Stealing] might be harmful to the continuation of this store that keeps a lot of people happy, because it's 'BCFing fun'," Magistrate Day said.
The teenager nodded from the front row, wearing a red hat and dark clothes. He will be sentenced later this month.
