Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on
Watch

Dubbo TikTok star, musician Isaac Compton to star on Channel 9 reality series The Summit

By Newsroom
May 11 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo musician and TikTok star Isaac Compton will be competing for $1 million on a new Channel 9 reality television series called The Summit, set in the jagged alps of New Zealand.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.