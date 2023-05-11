Central Western Daily
How Intelligence Analyst Alison Carr cracks crime for NSW Police in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 5:30pm
How Intelligence Analyst Alison Carr cracks crime for NSW Police in Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
The biggest crooks in Orange might not know Alison Carr, but she knows them. The intelligence analyst sees more of our region's underbelly than almost any other civilian.

