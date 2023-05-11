By the time Isabella Betts and her family read this story, they will have touched down in Germany as the 16-year-old continues the "fight of her life."
At just 14 years of age, Isabella was diagnosed with a metastatic osteosarcoma, or in other words, cancer.
"It came back worst case scenario," her aunt, Bec Fraser, said of the x-rays taken just before Christmas 2020.
"It had already metastasised to her arms. They sent her home to have Christmas Day, but she was back in hospital Boxing Day to start treatment."
In the past two-and-a-half years, Isabella has undergone three different chemotherapy treatments, partial removal of her left humerus, shoulder reconstruction, four major lung surgeries, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy.
"She's pretty much got a titanium left arm and doesn't have much use of it," Ms Fraser added.
Despite all of this, the James Sheahan Catholic High School student hasn't give up. She is a keen swimmer who recently competed at regionals, learnt to drive with just one arm and even got herself a part-time job.
"Anyone who knows Bella, knows she is the most amazing teenage girl who just wants to be a normal teenager," her aunt said.
So when she was able to ring the bell at Westmead Hospital - a signal that a patient was cancer free - Isabella and the rest of her family thought the worst was finally behind them.
But within a few short weeks, the cancer was back and so were the treatments, although nothing has brought about a permanent solution.
"There's a scary tumour at the base of her trachea which they can't operate on," Ms Fraser said.
"A few weeks ago, they were told by doctors that there was nothing they could do, they were out of options."
Determined to find an answer, the family continued to search and came across a medical clinic in Germany that is pioneering therapy incorporating hypothermic treatment with adapted chemotherapy, immunotherapy and biological infusions.
A treatment plan was put together, but these types of things don't come cheap. That was when Ms Fraser decided to set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs associated with the treatment and travel. In less than three weeks, it has raised nearly $110,000.
"It's incredible. People are crazy generous," she said.
"A very kind personal friend paid for their flights, so they could all go over there together. Now, hopefully, they can bring Bella back cancer free."
Isabella, her parents and two siblings flew out from Sydney to Germany on Wednesday night. While the timeframe of how long treatment might take is still unclear, Ms Fraser believes it is their best chance yet.
"It's a really unique, but to me, common sense approach to treating cancer," she said.
But one thing Ms Fraser couldn't understand, was why they had to raise the money in the first place.
"One of the big things that will come out of this is why the hell aren't we doing this in Australia. It's not rocket science," she added.
"We shouldn't have to be raising all this money and pushing so hard to get treatment. In the world that it is today, you would think this would be available in Australia.
"Our hope is we can raise enough awareness so that one day, it will be available to everybody."
To donate to Isabella and her family, search 'Get Bella to Germany' at gofundme.com
