Opportunity is calling for students at two of Orange's schools following the donation of specially-equipped minibuses.
Children's charity Variety has gifted the two vehicles to Anson Street School and Canobolas Rural Technology High as part of their Sunshine Coach program.
The buses, valued at more than $100,000, and wheelchair accessible, will be used to transport students to co-curricular activities, excursions and even intrastate trips.
Anson Street School principal Jodie Pritchard told the Central Western Daily that they were overwhelmed with gratitude for the gift.
"This will enable us to take larger groups of students to local and intra-state events, engaging with the community and providing accessibility for all," she said.
"Anson Street School are very excited to see what future travels and adventures our new wonderful Sunshine Coach will take us on."
Head of kids support at Variety, Liz Gearing said the program was one of the cornerstones of what the charity does.
"The Sunshine Coach program is one close to the hearts of everyone at Variety," she said.
"We have been delivering them to connect communities for more than 20 years and over this time close to 1500 have been delivered which supports more than 400,000 young people.
"These coaches enable students to be a part of their community and to experience excursions, take part in work experience programs or maybe just as a bus to get students to and from school.
"It is only through the wonderful support of our donors and corporate partners that this coach has been made possible."
Anson Street School captain Daisy Wilson and vice-captain Jonah Thew were among the first students to check out the bus.
Mr Thew in particular was impressed with the sound system, telling teachers and Variety staff that it had been put through its paces during a recent trip to the Sydney Royal Easter Show and passed with flying colours.
Also on hand to present the coach were representatives from the Variety Bash, regular fundraising drives for the charity.
"Basher" Stephen Lindsell, who arrived in a Chiko Roll themed ride, said it was fantastic to see exactly where the money raised went to.
"I've been doing bashes since 1989 and it's really great to actually see what all the donations go towards," he said.
"It's just wonderful."
