It's an ancient adage *it takes a village to raise a child" and if you ask mothers these days, they'll tell you it's still true.
That's exactly what the Orange branch of the Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) has become for these two young mothers.
Maddi Baker and Charli Hills were celebrating National Mothering Week with the ABA on Thursday.
Both mothers have recently decided to become trainees for the group inspired by the support they have felt through their own mothering journey.
"I was really welcomed. I moved to Orange about a year ago and I was looking for my village and these are my people," Ms Baker said.
Ms Hill had a tough start to motherhood with her five-month-old Ivy and found herself supported by the ABA.
"I had a hard time feeding and I needed people around me, supporting me and advocating for me. I found that here and now I want to help someone like I was helped," she said.
Advice about parenting and child-rearing is prolific on social media. Ms Hills felt pressure to raise her daughter a particular way.
"I struggled with what I thought I wanted versus what I felt like I should be doing," she said.
Ms Baker agreed, finding the group a source of empowerment.
"Everyone embraces kids wherever they're at, don't worry about the 'social norm'. It's empowering, there's a deep sense of support [here]," she said.
The group is not exclusively for breastfeeding women, all mothers are welcome to attend.
"It's so helpful to learn how other mothers are doing things, so much to learn from people who bottle feed and people who mix feed. Hearing people's stories are super valuable," Ms Baker said.
"Every mother needs a village," said Ms Hills.
The Orange Australian Breasfeeding Associate meets every fortnight at the Orange Ex-Services Club. Keep up-to-date with what's on with their Facebook page.
