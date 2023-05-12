What would you say if I told you that Australian kids are going without meals because their mothers can't afford the weekly grocery shop? Or missing school because there's not enough money to put fuel in the car after paying rent?
Indeed, some mums are skipping meals almost daily, just so they can feed their kids and keep a safe roof over their heads.
In such a 'lucky' country like Australia, this is difficult to believe but sadly, it is the reality for more and more people.
"I cannot afford to buy food for my kids sometimes and most times I go without food and have lost 40kgs in the last nine months because all my money goes on keeping a roof over my kids heads and trying to keep them in a safe place." -55yo female supported by The Salvation Army
This is just one of countless heartbreaking stories from around the country. Loving mothers who are going without basic essentials like food, fuel, and electricity - let alone extras like "new shoes", "school clothes", "better toothpaste", or "birthday presents". (I quote these items as they are taken directly from stories from our clients.)
When there is nothing to eat, I sell something of my own to get by that week. I get paid fortnightly so I shop when I get paid and always run out no matter how much I buy. All our mental health has declined. I try my hardest to make sure I have everything they need." - 28yo female supported by The Salvation Army
As I read through stories from people we have supported, one word catches my attention - a 34-year-old mum says she feels like a "failure". Imagine skipping meals, giving everything you can to your children, yet thinking yourself a failure! She isn't a failure at all. She's a person doing the best they can with what they have, who needs a leg up to get through these tough times. Someone who shouldn't struggle alone.
So, considering this, I would say that we, the wider Australian community, need to take action. Let's not fail that hardworking mother.
I would ask anyone who is able to please give to this year's Red Shield Appeal. I know times are tough and money is tight, but sparing $10, or even $20 or $50, makes a pivotal difference. That gift could be the reason a child doesn't miss a meal - or a mother doesn't starve so her kids can eat.
It could be the reason that nobody struggles alone - because, I think you'll agree, nobody should.
It was a historic moment when Labor and the prime minister stopped their fawning to the outdated British monarchy.
I found it embarrassing for Albanese to embrace the new loyalty pledge to the UK monarchy.
Mr Albanese doesn't speak for me, and I'm sure many Australians are puzzled by this.
It's at odds with building support for an Indigenous Voice in the Constitution and the reality of a more diverse Australian population.
I doubt the new pledge will stop fading support for Charles as King and the British royal family generally.
Their very wealthy lives have nothing to do with the vast majority doing it tough. Britain cut legislative ties with Australia in the 1986 Australia Act.
How much more is the Labor PM expecting Australians to give to the UK on top of billions for their submarines, AUKUS, a so-called free trade agreement and minor work changes?
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.