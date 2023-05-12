Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to May 14, 2023

May 13 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What would you say if I told you that Australian kids are going without meals because their mothers can't afford the weekly grocery shop? Or missing school because there's not enough money to put fuel in the car after paying rent?

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.