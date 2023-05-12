Central Western Daily
Community
Our History

Orange footballer and Olympic gold medallist Chris McKivat was the only man to captain the Wallabies and Kangaroos

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Orange has had plenty of fine footballers down the years but there is one that stands above the rest.

