Orange has had plenty of fine footballers down the years but there is one that stands above the rest.
Chris McKivat enjoyed a long career in both rugby union and league and was at the coalface of the the great split between the two codes in the early years of the 20th century.
Considered a top halfback, he earned many representative honours including captaining both the Wallabies and Kangaroos. He is the only player to have done so.
Post his playing career he would achieve something no rugby league coach has done in more than 100 years.
McKivat was born in Cumnock in 1879 but would spend a great deal of his early years in Orange, attending school at Patrician Brothers which would later be incorporated into De La Salle and then James Sheahan Catholic High School.
He stayed in the Central West, playing for the Our Boys club in Wellington and various country rugby representative sides before finally making the big move to Sydney in 1905.
There he played for Glebe and the kid from the country made an immediate impact, selected for New South Wales to face the mighty All Blacks the same year he arrived while his Australian debut came in 1907 against the same opposition.
McKivat resisted the urge to switch to the new professional league code in 1908, instead staying in union and being rewarded with a place in the first ever Wallabies touring squad to the United Kingdom in 1908.
During that tour he would captain the national team in 17 occasions including in the 1908 London Olympics gold medal match victory against Cornwall (who represented England).
That gold medal was to be his last achievement in the 15-man game.
The half was one of several players who accepted match payments to play in the Wallabies v Kangaroos exhibition games in 1909 and was subsequently banned by the NSW Rugby Union.
He seamlessly made the switch over to the Glebe Dirty Reds league side and by 1910 had made his Australian debut.
He was picked to captain the victorious 1911-12 Kangaroos touring side of the United Kingdom. He held the distinction of being the only Ashes winning skipper of an Australian side for five decades.
McKivat finally hung up the boots after this tour before making the transition into coaching.
The long-time Glebe resident began his coaching career with the Dirty Reds, swapping the inner-west for the northern suburbs in 1920 when he became North Sydney coach.
He was at the helm for the Bears' back-to-back premierships in 1921-22. To this day he remains the only Bears premiership-winning coach.
McKivat's extraordinary life came to an end in 1947 at the age of 60. He continued to live in Sydney until his death but remains one of the Central West's finest sporting exports.
