Need to know how to spend your weekend? We've put together this list of where to go and what to do.
School of Rock: Orange Theatre Company are presenting School of Rock the Musical at Orange Civic theatre on Friday night. Based on the movie you know and love, this musical is not one to miss. Find tickets here.
Ensemble Offspring | Echoes and Orbits: This is an eclectic, intimate show featuring percussion and cello solos and duos. Starting at 7.30pm at the Orange Regional Conservatorium. Find out more and get your tickets here.
Chasing the sun- Pop Up Hat Shop by Fiona Schofield Millenry: Check out this pop up store at the Corner Store Gallery on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is a collection features hats and headpieces that are for sale. Bookings are available for individual appointments out of shop hours but there's limited spots. Get more details here.
Art from the Heart opening: Check out Art from the Heart at Orange Cultural Centre between 5pm and 7pm. Check out more details here.
151st Orange Show: All day at the Orange Showground. There's something there for everyone. Don't believe us? We've unpacked the program just for you! Also we have the scoop, buy your tickets online before the event, you get 10 per cent off.
Orange National EcoVineyards composting and soil health field event: Join agroecologist Dr Mary Retallack, Retallack Viticulture, Darren Fahey, DPI NSW and guest presenter John Barton, Charton and Bang. Takes place at Cargo Road Wines. Find out more details here.
School of Rock: Orange Theatre Company are presenting School of Rock the Musical at Orange Civic theatre on Saturday night. Based on the movie you know and love, this musical is not one to miss. Find tickets here.
Wickes and Watts live at Sam's Bar: Wickes&Watts are a guitar, fiddle duo with a fun Irish feel. Head to Sam's Bar in Millthorpe from 6pm for a fun evening. Ring 4998 4299 for bookings and platters.
Lueth Ajak Live at the Blind Pig: Head to the Blind Pig at 9pm to hear the sounds of Lueth Ajak. Tickets are just $5, find them here.
John Farnham: Finding the Voice Mother's Day screening!: Shout mum a ticket to this epic biopic for mothers day. It follows Farnham's life from a quiet life in Melbourne to '60s pop fame. Get your tickets here.
Millthorpe: place to be this Mother's Days, with extended hours and promotions offered all Sunday. Restaurants, cafes, pubs, the bowling club, the art gallery and museum, boutique shops, cellar door, gardens and nursery are taking part in the campaign. Read more about it here.
