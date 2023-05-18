Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health

A team from R U OK? visited Orange recently to help people understand what to do

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated May 18 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What do you do if someone isn't acting like themselves or posts something concerning on social media?

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.