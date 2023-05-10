Every year for a long time now, the second Sunday of May has been known as Mother's Day.
This year it will fall on 14th, and gives us time to stop and reflect on some of the meanings and breadth of motherhood.
There is, of course, physical motherhood for a woman able to carry her baby through gestation and pregnancy, hopefully shared and supported by her loving spouse.
Then there are grandmothers, and great grandmothers, as well as foster mothers, adoptive mothers and step mothers.
These roles all carry heavy responsibilities and need deep understanding.
So, the question is - what is the fundamental basis on which all these roles are built?
The first answer that comes to mind would have to be love.
But like the overarching title of Motherhood, this too has many faces, interpretations and expressions.
Mothering is a lifelong vocation and often requires difficult decisions affecting life and lifestyle.
It also will have different levels of involvement built on family and extended family capabilities.
For most lifelong vocational commitments across the broad spectrum there would be extensive training and preparation.
Apart from the medical and professional aspects of pregnancy, there would appear to be little preparation for any woman to take on the role of mothering.
At the deepest end of mothering would have to be compassion, understanding and my favourite virtue - commonsense.
Women exercising motherhood have to be fully aware of things like interference and overstepping the mark, while at the same time being available and willing in various ways and occasions to assist the mother, infant and family when needed or appropriate.
Death or marital separation or new relationships can place heavy emotional burdens and need to be recognized and cared about.
So - as we celebrate Mother's Day we recognize all the lovely mothers who have crossed our lives, and say a big thank you to foster mothers who have been devoted to caring for needy children.
At the same time we remember all our deceased mothers and grand mothers and all those who have contributed "mothering" at any times in our lives.
May they all enjoy eternal bliss in the loving embrace of their heavenly Father.
At the same time, we can remember Mary, the mother of Jesus who can be a role model for mothers everywhere.
Happy Mother's Day to all our readers.
