Cudal cop Emma Byrne didn't realise she had stepped through a sliding door to one of the most infamous crimes in Australian history when the adrenalin started pumping. Almost a decade later, her bravery under pressure has been recognised.
The Central West Senior Constable was among the first police on the scene during the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege in Martin Place, Sydney. She was forced to run unprotected across the hot zone to quash a threat to murder hostages.
"It doesn't really hit you at the time. Afterwards you go 'shit that was hectic and life or death' but in the moment it's just adrenalin. You know what you've got to do so you just do it," Byrne told the CWD.
"For the first full day I was on the inner perimeter. [Gunman Man Haron] Monis didn't like where my vehicle was ... I had to break cover and get it moved. He gave two minutes to move it or he was going to kill a hostage. I just had to run."
Byrne was raised in Parkes and aspired to join the force from a young age. She joined NSW Police in 2008, serving at Orange, Kings Cross in Sydney and Cudal. Daily responsibilities thoughout her career are unimaginable to many.
"Suicides, domestic violence, women and men who've been bashed, and dealing with kids who have been mistreated. All the horror stories in your head we actually deal with ... but it's very rewarding," she said.
On Wednesday her bravery and selflessness shown during the Lindt seige was recognised with the COP Unit Citation award at a ceremony in Orange by Chief Inspector David Harvey. She was also awarded the NSW Police Medal.
"It can be a very thankless job so when you do get thanks it means a lot I suppose ... we're all a big family and that makes it easier to deal with crappy days," she said.
Today the Senior Constable serves as Lockup Keeper at Cudal Police Station east of Orange. Duties involve answering phones, logging jobs, and community patrolling.
"I just joined to help my community. It's something I've always wanted to do, and I thought if I didn't I'd regret it. Here I am almost 15 years later. It's a very rewarding job," she said.
The bravery and service of about 40 other police officers, employees, and civilians was recognised at the Orange ceremony.
