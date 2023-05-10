Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Former deputy premier Paul Toole addresses his NSW Nationals leadership loss

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former NSW deputy premier Paul Toole has broken his silence after losing his position as leader of the NSW Nationals, insisting he acted with integrity during his 18-month stint in the party's top job.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.