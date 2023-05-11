Central Western Daily
Women's painting group Art from the Heart to hold pop-up sale in Orange

By Tanya Marschke
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
Art from the Heart members Penny Fulmer and Lynnie Lambell with some of the paintings that will be for sale. Picture by Jude Keogh.
A range of paintings will be on display at an exhibition and art sale this weekend just in time for Mother's Day.

