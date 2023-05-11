A range of paintings will be on display at an exhibition and art sale this weekend just in time for Mother's Day.
The pop-up art sale will feature works from Art from the Heart, a collective of women from across Orange who meet once a week to paint and socialise.
The group has been running for between 25 to 30 years and meets each week at the Carriage Cottage in Bowen.
An opening preview will be held at the Orange Cultural Centre, between the Woolworth's Car Park and Sale Street, on Friday, May 12 from 5pm to 7pm, with drinks and nibbles.
The exhibition will also be open at the centre on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.
There will be no theme but works will include abstracts, flowers, landscapes and multimedia.
Event organiser and Art from the Heart member Sandra Wenban said there are about 15 members in the art group,.
"We are all women, we all just get together of a Friday and do a bit of painting," Mrs Wenban said.
"We all love to paint and a lot of them just paint from the heart and they enjoy it and have fun."
There will be no theme for the exhibition and the works will cover a range of styles.
"We've got a few paintings so we decided to put it out before Mother's Day, for Mother's Day," she said.
The Rotary Club of Orange North will run a raffle, with some of the artworks as prizes.
The proceeds of the raffle will go to the rotary club. Members of the Orange Art Society will also sell the raffle tickets at the Orange Show on Saturday.
The art group is also trying to raise money for the Bowen Community Technology Centre, which is in the same building as where the art group meets.
"We will have a donation box there," Mrs Wenban said.
There will be live music on both Friday and Saturday and a group of Ukranian women will provide morning tea on Saturday. The Ukranian women will keep the money they earn.
The doors to the Orange Art Society will also be open during the exhibition so people can also see their works.
