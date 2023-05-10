Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

'Bravery and service' of NSW Police in Orange and Central West recognised

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 10 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police in Orange and Central West recognised at Uniting Church. Pictures by Carla Freedman.
NSW Police in Orange and Central West recognised at Uniting Church. Pictures by Carla Freedman.

Cops who've risked their lives and shown exceptional dedication to "bring safety and security" to Central West communities have been recognised in Orange.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.