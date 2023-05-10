Cops who've risked their lives and shown exceptional dedication to "bring safety and security" to Central West communities have been recognised in Orange.
About 30 officers, NSW Police employees, and a handful of civilians were presented awards during a ceremony at Uniting Church on Anson Street from about 10am Wednesday.
Organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism, domestic violence, health emergencies, and natural disaster responses were listed among achievements. Decades of continual service was also recognised.
"Today is about ... the bravery of men and women who've dedicated their lives to service ... We also recognise community members who've gone above and beyond," Superintendent Brendan Gorman said.
"Police and emergency personnel on a daily basis place their lives to bring safety and security to us. We are forever in their debt.
"From the earlier hours of the morning to the latest hours of night they have answered our calls in most dangerous circumstances. Recipients today have demonstrated the highest levels of skill, professionalism, and at times courage in service to others."
About 70 family and friends attended the ceremony, which was the first of its type held in person since COVID. Proceedings opened with a performance from the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band.
Awards included the National Medal, NSW Police Media, NSW Police Medallion, Commissioner's Long Service Award, and Warrant of Appointment, and Central West Police District Commander Certificate of Appreciation.
Media was barred from photographing or printing the names of some officers for 'operational' reasons. Awardees including current officers, former officers, and civilians who could be named were:
Constable Samuel Carpenter
Constable Kathleen Chattaway
Constable Huw Moore
Former Roster Officer Haylee Wakefield
Colin Clunes
Sean Beckett
Sergeant Ben Munro
Leading Senior Constable Christopher Tomlinson
Senior Constable Emma Dyball
Senior Constable Michael Copas
Senior Constable Emma Byrne
Senior Constable Benjamin Herden
Intelligence Analyst Alison Carr
Wellbeing Services Coordinator Pamela Freeland
Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer Kevin Read
General Administration Officer Melissa Atkins
Sergeant Stuart Milne
Sergeant Ben Munro
Sergeant David Giblett
Leading Senior Constable Christopher Tomlinson
Leading Senior Constable Robert Ellis
Chief Inspector Peter Atkins
Chief Inspector David Harvey
Sergeant Joanne Little
Sergeant Darren Rymer
Leading Senior Constable Benjamin May
Senior Constable Geraldine Bunting
Detective Senior Constable Sarah Thomsen
Senior Constable Sandra Barton
Senior Constable Anthony Lunney
Senior Constable Shannon McGann
Detective Senior Constable Lucas Payne
Carolyn Duff
Amanda Eassie
Shaun Whiting
Jaymi Perry
Nathan Riley
Alison Gransden
