When the trees start to change colours and the temperature drops a few degrees, it can only mean one thing, it's time for the Orange Show.
The Showground is already abuzz with activity and the committee is getting ready for a big weekend of rides, Showbags and the best of the best creations in the Pavilions.
To see the program highlights, scroll down.
"The 151st Orange Show is gearing up to be a big one," Orange Show Society Vice President and 2022 Orange Young Woman Rebecca Blandford said.
"When we say there is something for everyone at the Orange Show, we aren't joking. The extensive and diverse list of entertainment is set to keep families and eventgoers amused for the whole day. "
Agricultural Shows are rich with history and culture throughout NSW, and Orange is no different. It's the group of volunteers that keep the spirit of the show alive.
"Agriculture shows generally have many large and small moving parts; it's always incredible to see them come together cohesively. For a tiny group of volunteers The Orange Show has undoubtedly gone from strength to strength in the last few years," Ms Blandford said.
And if you want to know the highlight for a seasoned showgoer, Ms Blandford believes you have to stick around for the fireworks.
We've unpacked the program for you...
