When she's not in the front row with Emus Rugby Club women's side or organising the books at Wisharts Automotive Services, Laura La Spina is unleashing her creativity at home.
Going public with her handmade earrings only two weeks ago, Wattle and Carlos Jewellery is now the 23-year-old entrepreneur's official side hustle.
Both getting and giving joy in this all-new small business venture, it's been solidly backed by those who love her.
"It's been really supportive both from my family and friends, seeing them all want me to succeed and do well has been one of the best parts," Miss La Spina said.
"I like it because it fills in any spare time I have and helps me show people my creative side, and I do it because sharing my designs with other people makes me feel happy.
"Hearing them say my work is pretty feels really rewarding and I love seeing the joy in their faces when they wear [my earrings]."
Identifying the opportunity to make and sell unique items, Miss La Spina said putting her big ideas to work was a chance to showcase her creativity.
Each earring set is handmade using lightweight and hypoallergenic polymer clay, with the product moulded into different shapes and sizes.
They're then baked with intricate designs before being connected to metal - all of which is either sterling silver or plated.
But it was her final business title that was birthed after a moment of laughter between mates turned into more than jest.
It was ultimately two feathery friends from childhood that had the last say.
"I used to have two pet birds called Wattle and Carlos when I was younger and I just said it as a joke for the name one day," she said.
"[My friend and I] were just having a laugh but then we both actually liked it, so it just stuck."
Designing, handcrafting and selling her one-of-a-kind pieces, Miss La Spina has teamed up with a hub based in Orange Central Square Shopping Centre.
Jumping on board with The Middle Coffee Shop for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, she'll donate one dollar to the Cancer Council for every jewellery set sold.
It will be Miss La Spina's first-ever business collaboration.
"My partner's mum [Natalie Reid] owns the cafe and she has been a huge link with helping me to branch out and sell my pieces at her coffee shop," she said.
"We've both had people effected by cancer as well, so the High Tea on May 20 is to help raise and donate money to that foundation.
"So Natalie will be selling all of her beautiful cakes, coffees and yummy treats and I'll be selling my earrings."
A leg-up for any small business rookie, it could be the starting step that leads her to branching out in the future.
The vision is to eventually extend to local markets and while Wattle and Carlos isn't currently sell online, it's not outside the realms of possibility.
Considering a social media account went live six days ago, it might only be a matter of time before business starts to boom.
Head to The Middle Coffee Shop opposite Cotton On from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, May 20 to support these two Orange-based businesses and assist charity in turn.
Tickets for the High Tea can be purchased in-person at the store. For more information on Miss La Spina's new venture, head to the wattle_and_carlos_jewellery Instagram page.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.