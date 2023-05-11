Central Western Daily
Meet the Locals

Wattle and Carlos Jewellery | Orange's Laura La Spina and The Middle Coffee Shop host Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:00pm
Laura La Spina and her new small business, Wattle and Carlos Jewellery, will merge forces with The Middle Coffee Shop. Picture by Carla Freedman.
When she's not in the front row with Emus Rugby Club women's side or organising the books at Wisharts Automotive Services, Laura La Spina is unleashing her creativity at home.

