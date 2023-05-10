Volunteer firefighters in the Orange and Cabonne region will have the benefit of a transportable control centre that will help look after the welfare of crews at the scene of an incident.
OCTEC Limited donated the $53,000 Incident Support Trailer to the Orange Rural Fire Service.
OCTEC chairman Jeff Whitton said the organisation is not-for-profit and one of the directors, OCTEC secretary Bruce Hansen, who is also an RFS member, said the Orange RFS was looking for a control unit.
He said they will be able to take it to fires and other incidents they respond to giving further protection to the region and creating a flow-on benefit.
Orange RFS Captain Ian Sutherland said the trailer will consist of a generator, fridge, lighting, battery packs with solar panels, pull out awnings, pull out gas cook top with food preparation area and sink and a microwave so they can look after the welfare of personnel.
The other side is a incident management station consists of a pull out work level, whiteboards, inbuilt radios, with computer screens for computers to hook straight in.
"This is the first time that such a valuable asset of this kind has been able to be placed within this region," he said.
"Its not a fire fighting appliance but for incident control and to look after the welfare of the crews on the scene on an incident.
"Our volunteers are our biggest asset and knowing we could not do what we do without them, this is the best way that we can assist to look after them on the ground."
Mr Sutherland said although the trailer will be housed at the Orange RFS station it will travel the entire Canobolas Zone as required and is not limited to just this area.
"Not only can it be used by us but most defiantly, with joint agency responses to incidents where welfare is required along with other agencies on larger scale responses, most defiantly it will be the for the personnel when required," he said.
"Once the trailer gets fitted out with its welfare supplies within the next few weeks it will be operational and ready for use.
"On behalf of the volunteer team here at Orange RFS we would like to say the hugest thank you to OCTEC Limited for this very generous donation.
"Donations are sometimes hard enough to come by but this donation for our Incident Support Trailer is definitely not one that comes up regularly."
