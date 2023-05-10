Central Western Daily
OCTEC donates support trailer to help Orange Rural Fire Service support firefighters

Tanya Marschke
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Bruce Hansen OCTEC secretary, Jeff Whitton OCTEC chairman, Orange Rural Fire Service senior Deputy Captain Joseph Tulikaki and Captain Ian Sutherland with the new trailer. Picture by Jude Keogh
Volunteer firefighters in the Orange and Cabonne region will have the benefit of a transportable control centre that will help look after the welfare of crews at the scene of an incident.

