Millthorpe opens doors for Mother's Day

Millthorpe is pitching itself as the place to be this Mother's Days, with extended hours and promotions offered all Sunday.
Restaurants, cafes, pubs, the bowling club, the art gallery and museum, boutique shops, cellar door, gardens and nursery are taking part in the campaign.
"We want to encourage people from across the region to come and celebrate," organiser Naiomi Gallo told the CWD.
"It's a great way for mum to spend Mother's Day in a beautiful village ... especially at this time of year."
The 'Mother's Day in Millthorpe' campaign is co-hosted by Plants n' Pretty Pieces and Millthorpe Village.
