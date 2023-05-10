Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Millthorpe opens doors for Mother's Day

By Newsroom
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plants n' Pretty Pieces' Naiomi Gallo is encouraging families to bring their mum to Millthorpe on Sunday. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Plants n' Pretty Pieces' Naiomi Gallo is encouraging families to bring their mum to Millthorpe on Sunday. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Millthorpe is pitching itself as the place to be this Mother's Days, with extended hours and promotions offered all Sunday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.