Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders says he will push for change after being elected leader of NSW Nationals

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 9 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
New Nationals leader Dugald Saunders says he's aware party infighting doesn't look good to voters, but he's assured the public he's put his hand up for the "right reasons".

