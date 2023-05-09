Central Western Daily
Court

Kyane Davidson put in jail for common assault and shoplifting

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
May 9 2023 - 7:00pm
A person with their hands cuffed as they're escorted by an officer. File picture
Throwing a bottle of wine at someone in a fast food restaurant, along with a shoplifting stint, have guaranteed a man his first full time prison sentence.

