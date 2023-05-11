Appealing family home just waiting

Roger said that 104 Diamond Drive made a great family home. "It's in a great family and kid friendly neighbourhood where locals feel safe, and those who love and enjoy the great outdoors are often seen taking advantage of the many walkways in the area including those around the wetland feature and nature reserve," he said. "It's easily accessible to the North Orange Shopping Centre, Botanical Gardens, playing fields, cafes and more, making it ideal for any family, retiree, or even investors."