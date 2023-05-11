Appealing family home just waiting

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday May 12: 104 Diamond Drive, Orange:
104 Diamond Drive is a spacious family home that takes full advantage of it's sunny northern aspect that fills the home with plenty of natural sunlight. The contemporary design, neutral colour schemes, and light interiors are instantly appealing, making you feel right at home.
The open plan design is fully functional and includes a practical kitchen with breakfast bench, stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, electric oven, and dishwasher, and offers ample storage. The adjoining meals area and family room opens out onto the outdoor, covered dining and barbecue area, making it perfect for entertaining friends and family.
Listing agent, Roger Eddy, said that everything was right about the home. "From it's layout and design taking advantage of the sunny northern aspect, to its light and bright interiors, to it's living areas and rear yard, it's a home that you can move into and feel right at home," he said. "There's also its ducted heating and cooling system, providing all year comfort."
All bedrooms are generous in size, with the main bedroom featuring a walk-in robe and private ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms all have built-in robes and are serviced by the main bathroom comprising a bathtub, shower recess and vanity, and separate toilet.
At the rear of the home is located the sitting room which would also make a fantastic home theatre. The room overlooks the rear yard and provides the perfect sunny getaway. The home has tiled high traffic areas, is comfortable all year round, and benefits from internal garage access with remote doors. The rear yard faces north, is fully fenced and boasts a convenient water tank. Located in North Orange, the home is close to parklands, the North Orange Shopping Centre, sporting grounds and local eateries.
Roger said that 104 Diamond Drive made a great family home. "It's in a great family and kid friendly neighbourhood where locals feel safe, and those who love and enjoy the great outdoors are often seen taking advantage of the many walkways in the area including those around the wetland feature and nature reserve," he said. "It's easily accessible to the North Orange Shopping Centre, Botanical Gardens, playing fields, cafes and more, making it ideal for any family, retiree, or even investors."
