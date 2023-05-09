Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Updated

Telstra outage: customers now able to make calls

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
Updated May 9 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra has apologised for an ongoing outage and says it is working urgently to fix the issue. Picture by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
Telstra has apologised for an ongoing outage and says it is working urgently to fix the issue. Picture by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Update

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.