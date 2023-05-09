Orange gun Phoebe Litchfield will look to lead NSW back into the Women's National Cricket League finals for the first time in four years after being unveiled as a Breaker for the upcoming summer.
Litchfield was the headline act for NSW last year when the Breakers brought two games to Orange.
She opened the batting against the ACT in both games, and provided some real spark at the top of the order for the blues.
She'll again look to be that top-order star for NSW in the 2023-24 season following the announcement of a 15-player squad for the WNCL season.
Litchfield, 20, is one of three players in the squad with a Cricket Australia contract. Established superstars Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner are the other two CA players.
That elite trio will be joined by last summer's debutants Ebony Hoskin and Isabella Malgioglio, as well as experienced Englishwoman Georgia Adams, joining the list for the first time, in blue this summer.
Veteran Sarah Coyte, a marquee signing who won six WNCL titles with the Breakers earlier in her career, announced she was returning to NSW earlier this week.
We think we have built a strong and balanced squad ... and having players of the calibre of Midge (Healy), Ash (Gardner) and Phoebe (Litchfield) when they can be around is great for any team.- Cricket NSW Head of Elite Women's Cricket Leah Poulton
Cricket NSW Head of Elite Women's Cricket Leah Poulton said the three newcomers and Coyte all brought a different skillset to help balance the squad.
"Obviously Sarah Coyte is a huge signing as the competition's leading wicket-taker last season," Poulton said.
"She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will help tremendously alongside young players like Ebony (Hoskin) and 'Isa' (Malgioglio), and it's great to be able to welcome her back home.
Erin Burns, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Cheatle, Anika Learoyd and Claire Moore were all already under contract and will return as the Breakers look to return to the WNCL finals for the first time since the 2019/20 season.
Veteran all-rounder Lauren Smith and medium pacer Emma Hughes, who hails from Dubbo, were de-listed.
"We are delighted that we were able to re-sign Maitlan (Brown), Hannah (Darlington), Stella (Campbell), Saskia (Horley) and Jade (Allen)," Poulton said.
"We think we have built a strong and balanced squad under head coach Gavan Twining and having players of the calibre of Midge (Healy), Ash (Gardner) and Phoebe (Litchfield) when they can be around is great for any team."
The squad will assemble at Cricket Central at the end of May to begin the pre-season phase of their training.
