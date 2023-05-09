Central Western Daily
Phoebe Litchfield part of 2023-24 NSW Breakers squad

Updated May 9 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
Orange gun Phoebe Litchfield will look to lead NSW back into the Women's National Cricket League finals for the first time in four years after being unveiled as a Breaker for the upcoming summer.

