A wanted man who assaulted two police officers during a New Year's Eve brawl in Orange has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
Usher McGuiness, 18, formerly of Queensland, East Riverstone, and more recently of Orange, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police and a count of affray for his involvement in the brawl that took place in the early hours of New Year's Day.
The incident took place two weeks after he intimidated a woman in the Greater Sydney area, broke her gates and was involved in a dangerous police chase reaching 120km/h in a 60km/h area.
There was a warrant out for McGuiness's arrest after he failed to appear in court for the December incident. Police carried out that warrant when he was arrested during the affray on January 1, 2023.
He was still in custody at Junee Correctional Centre when he appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link for sentencing.
According to court documents, police responded to numerous reports of assaults and brawls involving large crowds of people around Kurim Avenue on New Year's Eve.
The police attended several times and dispersed crowds of up to 50-70 people, and they were still in the area about 2.10am, the early hours of New Year's day, when a large crowd of about 70 people gathered at the corner of Kurim Avenue and Maroo Road.
A number of physical altercations started between separate groups of people, mainly males with some females also involved.
As more people continued to arrive on foot and in vehicles, all available police in Orange responded to the incident. About 20 police were confronted with up to 100 intoxicated people who were aggressive towards police and each other.
One of the police constables ran in to break up a fight. He was arresting one person and attempting to restrain them when McGuiness came from behind and struck him twice with a closed fist to the back of his head. McGuiness then hit the constable twice more to the right forearm as the officer attempted to put his arm up to protect himself.
Another constable saw McGuinness punching his colleague and ran towards McGuiness, who retreated into a large group of people.
The second constable attempted to apprehend McGuiness, who struck him in the back of the neck with a closed fist and once to the back of his head.
After a short struggle with McGuiness, the officer arrested him for assaulting police. He was handcuffed, cautioned, placed in the back of a caged vehicle and was taken back to Orange police station.
He was asked about the incident and said he was at a party in Orange and was intoxicated but can not recall any physical altercations.
Magistrate David Day said other people also involved in the New Year's Eve affray have also come before the court. He was well-aware of the incident in question.
"It was a neighbourhood brawl, a lot of people, a lot of alcohol, a lot of arguing, tensions between families and at least 75 people were involved," Mr Day said.
Solicitor Sharyn Woolf said this is McGuiness's first time in custody.
"The incident on New Year's, he made some new friends and they invited him to a party and it turned into a brawl," she said.
She said he recently moved away from Queensland to remove himself from drugs and the people he was associated with.
"I hope he doesn't think Orange is a drug-free oasis," Mr Day said.
Mr Day also raised doubts about a report that said McGuiness drank three cartons of full-strength beer before the brawl started on New Year's Eve, as well as smoking cannabis.
Ms Woolf said McGuiness told her he doesn't usually drink alcohol but has used drugs in the past and when he does drink alcohol he drinks to excess.
"He was so drunk he didn't remember he did it," she said.
Mr Day sentenced McGuiness to full-time jail for both assaults and the affray giving him three concurrent 12-month jail sentences with six month non-parole periods backdated to January 1 with a potential release date of June 30, 2023.
An arrest warrant for McGuiness was issued at Blacktown Local Court on December 21, 2022, when he failed to appear following the police pursuit and intimidation on December 16.
According to court documents, McGuiness had recently moved to NSW from Queensland when he got into an argument with a woman about 8.20am on December 16 about other people in the house using all his cigarette rolling papers.
During the argument he told the victim he was going to "slit your throat" and "I'm going to come back and burn the house down." The victim got scared and left the house to create distance from him but he followed her outside.
They continued arguing before he got into his ute and drove towards the end of the driveway, which was secured by a double swing gate. He got out of the car and forcibly swung the gates open causing them to break off their hinges with one landing in the garden and the other landing in the neighbour's driveway.
At 8.36am a concern for welfare incident was broadcast over police radio regarding McGuiness who was sitting in his ute.
McGuiness's ute was spotted at 8.41am and police followed him and due to the presence of other traffic they turned their lights and sirens on so they could catch up to his vehicle.
However, McGuiness drove through a red traffic light and crossed a railway line against a red light. Police followed the ute, which continued to accelerate so the police initiated a pursuit.
McGuiness drove at 120km/h in a 60km/h area and when he slowed down, as if he was going turn into a side street, police noticed there were no registration plates attached to the vehicle.
The vehicle again accelerated a further 100 metres before pulling into an unmade portion of the road as if he intended to stop but he conducted a harsh u-turn and headed east.
Police also conducted a u-turn and followed the vehicle a further 100 metres before stopping outside a reserve where McGuiness got out of the car and held his car keys up while crying.
He told the police he panicked when he saw them and that was why he drove through the intersection and accelerated away from police.
He admitted the vehicle was unregistered and that was why he removed the number plates. He had never had a driver's licence.
He was arrested and during a search of his ute police found two short swords with decorative inlays and cream-coloured handles. The blades were 40 centimetres in length. Police also found a smaller knife with a 10 centimetre blade and a black handle. The items were all found behind the driver's seat.
While searching the car, police made a note the vehicle was not roadworthy and the tyres were completely bald
Police requested an Ambulance to assess McGuiness's mental health due to the victim's concerns. Paramedics determined he was mentally sound despite his heightened state. He was taken to Riverstone Police Station.
McGuiness pleaded guilty to intimidating the woman and destroying her property, for which he was given two more concurrent 12-month jail sentences with six-month non-parole periods backdated to January 1.
He was given the same jail sentences again, along with 12-month driving disqualifications after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and the police pursuit.
Mr Day gave him a 12-month community correction order for having custody of a knife.
McGuiness was also convicted without further penalty for failing to appear in court, which led to the arrest warrant.
Mr Day said the police pursuit was aggravated by McGuiness's manner of driving.
"The fact that Mr McGuiness has never had a licence is of great concern, the fact that he does not drive very safely is of great concern, the fact that he engaged in the police pursuit is of major concern," Mr Day said.
