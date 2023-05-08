Central Western Daily
Paul Toole loses Nationals Party leadership to Dugald Saunders

Updated May 8 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:25pm
Member for Orange Phil Donato believes axed Nationals leader Paul Toole had lost the trust of his own party following the bungled handling of Ben Franklin's new role on Macquarie Street.

