Member for Orange Phil Donato believes axed Nationals leader Paul Toole had lost the trust of his own party following the bungled handling of Ben Franklin's new role on Macquarie Street.
Former NSW deputy premier, Mr Toole lost his position as the leader of the NSW Nationals after a party room vote on Monday afternoon.
He has been replaced by Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, who is reported to have won the vote 10-5.
It comes after accusations Mr Toole lied to his colleagues over a plum parliamentary job for Nationals MP Ben Franklin.
Mr Franklin has said Mr Toole knew about his intention to nominate for president of the upper house and had supported the move.
However, this is contrary to Mr Toole's own comments about this situation, telling metropolitan media last week that Mr Franklin "should not be accepting the position of president of the upper house".
"It appears Paul Toole has lost the confidence, trust and credibility of his national party colleagues over his prior knowledge and handling of this matter," Independent Member for Orange, Phil Donato said.
Mr Toole became the leader of the Nationals in October, 2021 and served as the state's deputy premier until the Coalition lost at the 2023 election.
While the Coalition lost the state election, Mr Toole was returned as the Member for Bathurst to serve a fourth consecutive term.
Relatively new to parliament, Mr Saunders is a former ABC radio presenter who was first voted into the seat of Dubbo with a narrow margin in 2019 after sitting member Troy Grant retired.
Since being elected into office, he has served as the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for Western New South Wales under Dominic Perrottet.
