Advertising Feature

OAGS produced the highest ATAR in the region in 2022. Picture Supplied

NOW IS THE TIME TO JOIN ORANGE ANGLICAN GRAMMAR SCHOOL



Orange Anglican Grammar School (OAGS) is an unashamedly aspirational school which has forged an enviable reputation as being the school of choice in the Central West.



Having produced the highest ATAR in the region in 2022, their dedicated and professional staff provide vibrant CAPA, Sporting and Agricultural Academies that complement the world class teaching practices undertaken in every classroom, every day.



Their expansive campus allows the OAGS team to offer outstanding co-education for students from Prep right through to Year 12.



With a Gospel centred vision built on a Christian foundation, the staff warmly welcome families of all backgrounds to apply for the limited spaces still available for 2023.



OAGS partners with their families by offering generous family discounts and commits to growing each student by helping them find their God-given potential, which reaches its nexus through a life fulfilled in service.



Kinross Wolaroi has a proud history. Picture Supplied

ENROLLING AT KINROSS WOLARI SCHOOL

Kinross Wolaroi School is a co-educational, Pre-K to Year 12, day and boarding school that is located in the thriving regional centre of Orange. For over 130 years the dedicated team have educated generations of successful students.

Kinross Wolaroi immerses your child in a diverse and expansive co-curricular and academic program that fosters a growth mindset, builds resilience, and grounds students with a strong sense of self.



The school's unique opportunities empower students to define what success is to them, in preparation for an ever-evolving future.



Kinross Wolaroi's expansive curriculum contextualises learning, builds entrepreneurial skills and connects students with the environment and the community.

There is no school in regional NSW that is better placed to prepare the whole of your child for the whole of their life.



Their motto, "Scientia, Amicitia, Integritas", which means Knowledge, Friendship and Integrity, is central to the lived experience of students.



The school's authentic country setting, and distinctly regional school experience is a beacon for families who want to be involved in their child's school experience.