Find out about Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School today Advertising Feature

A wide range of skills are taught at Catherine McAuley with some amazing outcomes. Picture Supplied

Parents and their children are invited to join the team at the Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School where the staff, students, families, and parish team all work in partnership to continue to strengthen the vibrant Catholic educational community.

Catherine McAuley staff design and deliver a rigorous educational program that strives to meet the spiritual, academic, social, emotional, creative and physical needs of students. Catherine McAuley is also an inviting and friendly school where staff, students, and families strive to make everyone welcome. They also strive to provide rich opportunities to enhance learning and build strong relationships.



It's easy to smile when learning is fun. Picture Supplied

The Catherine McAuley staff provide high quality, well resourced educational programs that support, challenge and extend students learning within a safe, supportive and caring environment. The staff are committed to knowing each student and designing engaging learning experiences that allow students to grow in confidence and capability. They want students to be confident in their own abilities.

The Positive Behaviours for Learning Framework they use helps students take responsibility for their actions and behaviour, and to understand what it means to be responsible and respectful in a safe learning environment.



The school works to develop the knowledge, skills and attitudes of students so that they achieve and make a positive contribution to our society.

