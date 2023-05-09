While most people were huddled around their heaters on Sunday, a group of cyclists braved the icy conditions to raise some much-needed funds for cancer patients.
Tour de Cure rolled into Orange on May 7 with the peloton beginning their three-day charity ride to Sydney from the car park of the Hotel Canobolas.
The Woolies on Wheels ride involves 170 Woolworths employees and aims to raise $1.6 million with $10,000 of that figure going towards the Western NSW Cancer Lodge.
Tour de Cure's Ryan Lonsdale told the Central Western Daily the event had the dual benefit of supporting communities as well as cancer research more broadly.
"Tour de Cure is a very important cancer charity and we're in Orange working with Woolworths to raise funds for cancer research and the local community," he said.
"The guys and girls are riding for three days from Orange through to Bathurst, Lithgow and then Sydney to the Woolies office.
"The target at the moment is $1.6 million. But here in Orange we are raising $10,000 for the cancer lodge and that will go towards upgrading the furnishings they have in the centre there."
Over the course of the three days the riders will pedal 311 kilometres and gain 2808 metres in elevation.
Mr Lonsdale said the group had enjoyed being back in Orange after hosting previous events in the Colour City.
"Tour de Cure has been to Orange quite a few times, so it's great to be back," he said.
"We've been enjoying the local produce and staying in beautiful accommodation at the Hotel Canobolas, Mecure and the Parkview. We have a team of about 170 here riding."
