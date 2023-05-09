Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Woolworths and Tour de Cure raise money for cancer research and Western Care Lodge

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While most people were huddled around their heaters on Sunday, a group of cyclists braved the icy conditions to raise some much-needed funds for cancer patients.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.