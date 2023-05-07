Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

All the photos from Mumfest: Saturday, May 6

Jude Keogh
By Jude Keogh
Updated May 7 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greenhouse was transformed to party central on Saturday night to celebrate the mums of the Central West.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.