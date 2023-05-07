The Greenhouse was transformed to party central on Saturday night to celebrate the mums of the Central West.
The cocktail-style "women's only" event celebrated mums, daughters and mother-figures.
Special guest for the night was "greatest aerial skier of all time" Jacqui Cooper and emcee was mother-of-two, "old ballerina and spin class tragic", Danica Bunch.
The event was run by Central West Mum's Amorette Zielinski who told The Central Western Daily; "Mumfest is a feel-good inspiring event, connecting women all over our region."
