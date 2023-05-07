Central Western Daily
Premi-Babes Association of Orange celebrates 50 years and sets sights on nurse and midwives education

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
May 7 2023 - 12:30pm
Six years ago the Premi-Babes Association of Orange was facing a volunteer crisis and there was doubt over the organisation's future.

