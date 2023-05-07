Six years ago the Premi-Babes Association of Orange was facing a volunteer crisis and there was doubt over the organisation's future.
Having first formed in 1973 to meet demand for premature baby support in the region, the group was struggling to attract numbers.
But after a call to arms and plenty of sausage sizzzles, the group is now marking its 50th year.
Speaking from one such Bunnings fundraiser on Saturday May 6, president Maggie Steventon said despite its long history the group was struggling when she came onboard.
"It was looking a little bit grim around six years ago after we moved out to the new hospital," she said.
"Some of the original members were getting quite elderly.
"Sue Patterson was the director of nursing at the time and she gathered friends and said come along and be involved.
"It was formed to raise money to supplement what the health service supplies.
"We have helped fund the humidicrib and other things that make life better for premature babies and their parents and the nursing staff who look after them."
Ms Steventon said the group was turning its focus from just providing equipment such as humidicribs, an incubator for premature babies.
"There was a lot of demand when it first started out and then of course we came out to the new hospital," she said.
"We contributed $30,000 a couple of years ago for another room that had a crib in it. Cadia Newcrest gave about $40,000 as well to form this extra crib room.
"Now we are moving more towards funding staff to go and do courses.
"There's not a lot of money in health for that education component, often staff have to pay for it themselves.
"It's not just Orange we cover either we also support Cowra, we gave them a trolley for the baby area, and Bathurst and also the smaller sites like the four Ts (Tottenham, Trangie, Trundle and Tullamore) that really need things."
Contributions are always welcome with Jeff Wilkie of the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club stopping by on Saturday to donate $1000.
The group is also on the lookout for more volunteers with just a couple of hours enough to help make a difference.
"We meet once a month at the Hotel Orange and we are very welcoming to anyone who wants to come along," Ms Stevenson said.
"Even if it's just for a couple of hours on a barbecue. It does make a big difference."
In addition to helping provide medical equipment and training, the group also helps with the following:
