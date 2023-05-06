Spectacle? Yes. A conversation starter? Absolutely

And with that evolution has come an inevitable questioning of the relevance of our constitutional ties to the British monarchy. While its pomp and ceremony might reaffirm the relevance of the monarchy to Australia in some minds, this coronation will also fuel an appetite for change. Although everyone in the Commonwealth has been invited to take part in the Homage of the People and swear allegiance to the King, it's hard to imagine very many Australians will take up the offer. Most swearing will be from those watching who think it is well past time for us to mature as a nation, ditch the monarchy and have our own head of state.