Spectacle? Yes. A conversation starter? Absolutely

Updated May 6 2023 - 11:30pm, first published 9:40pm
Life has its milestones and for many Australians, last night's coronation of King Charles III was one of them. The occasion was something to commit to memory, just as a now-dwindling number of them did when the late Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953.

