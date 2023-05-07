With Nyngan making up one-third of the Group 11 under 18s representative side on Saturday, it came as no surprise that a pair of Tigers proved the difference on the day.
Halves pairing Fletcher Hunt and Cooper Black ran the show from start to finish.
It was Hunt who had everyone - including the opposition - talking early on. A dummy to kick close to the line came before a broken tackle got Group 11 on the board during their 30-22 victory.
In the post-try huddle in the in-goal area, you could hear the G10 players telling each other "not to fall for the dummy" and that "Fletcher won't kick it."
"I try not to think about it too much," he said when told about what the opposition were saying.
"I just play what's in front of me because it's a battle out there. We wanted to come out in the first ten minutes and give it everything, just to see if we could get them on the backfoot."
It helps that he has Black out there, his club teammate and G11 five-eighth.
"It just makes my job easier so I don't need to do everything or point people where they need to go because I've got Coop or Will (Black)," Hunt added.
"With the combinations, you just know where everyone is going to be. I've usually had the Nyngan boys with me when I play rep, so it's been pretty cruisy."
And while it was Hunt who came out of the gates all guns blazing, it was their number six whose consistent play earned him player of the match honours.
It was a performance that included two try assists and three conversions.
"I thought all the boys played well, but I'm just honoured," he said of the award.
"Nyngan's not really big and the Warren boys are in there as well, so it's good for us to get down here, play against other towns and make more mates."
Black recalled being informed of his G11 selection during round one, when the Tigers travelled to Bathurst to take on St Pat's.
While he was "honoured" to make the cut, he was just happy to have teammates like Hunt by his side.
"It's good to have Fletch out there with me, leading me around," Black said.
"He's the top dog out there, so it's good to be tucked under his wing."
