IGA manager Jessica Taylor opens-up about her postnatal depression and why she loves gardening

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 6 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 2:00pm
Warren IGA supermarket manager and mum of three girls, Jessica Taylor, has taught her girls to garden as a way to calm her mind after suffering postnatal depression. Picture supplied
Jessica Taylor and her mum had always connected through gardening, and when her mum was diagnosed with lung cancer when Ms Taylor was only 26, it was gardening they turned to once again.

