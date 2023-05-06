Jessica Taylor and her mum had always connected through gardening, and when her mum was diagnosed with lung cancer when Ms Taylor was only 26, it was gardening they turned to once again.
Ms Taylor is now a mum herself, to three young girls - Elsie, 4, and twins Audrey and Eliza, 2. But when her own mum was sick and they were taking "endless trips" to radiation, chemotherapy and oncology appointments, it was just the two of them.
"I didn't have kids at the time so we couldn't distract conversation about what the kids were up to. So, we would spend time amongst appointments visiting botanical gardens, nurseries and driving the streets looking at different gardens," Ms Taylor told the Daily Liberal.
"Mum died when Elsie was seven months old. Mum does not even know I have twins. I struggle with that every day."
Ms Taylor is the face behind the popular Mona Vane Garden Instagram account. She is a garden enthusiast and proud mother, and manager at the local IGA supermarket.
Ms Taylor is a champion for the small town of Warren where she resides with her husband, butcher manager JT (James), and wants nothing more than to instil in her girls calm minds and a love of the earth and spending time in nature.
Ms Taylor struggled with postnatal depression and declining mental health after the births of her three children. She found, when she was on maternity leave, her mental health took a "major setback" because she wasn't out in the community she loved.
"I had struggled for a few years with anxiety and depression due to my mother's illness. She was my rock and I couldn't get past the thought of living a day in my life without her," Ms Taylor said.
"I was sitting in my home dwelling. Constant sadness. Motherhood changes you, but throw in mental health and you really can become incredibly unwell.
"I was recovering from a caesarean - not being able to drive. Living out of town. Three kids under 2.2 months. Constant tiredness, sleepless nights, crying babies that you can't work out how to help them. Reflux. Postnatal depression is a major issue.
"A friend came over once and it had been 16 days since I'd stepped foot outside. Not even to the clothesline. Naturally this is not okay."
Ms Taylor began gardening as a form of therapy: "I read somewhere once that there is a point in gardening where your brain switches and you start to slow down."
This was true in her case. She began posting her progress on Instagram.
Gardening forced her outside and got her moving. She met like-minded people and found it was a way to relieve stress.
"I was more motivated to get up off the lounge, to achieve more in the day. I needed the sun on my face and the wind in my hair. Gardening helps me to escape the monotony of motherhood. Being outside gives me time to reflect," she said.
Ms Taylor has begun teaching her children the joy of gardening. They enjoy watering seedlings and watching them grow.
"They are taught to be patient, responsible, accountable and self-sufficient. They enjoy reaping the benefits of what they have grown, and this is essential to instil healthy lifestyle habits. We all benefit from a daily dose of vitamin D," Ms Taylor said.
When Ms Taylor is gardening, she reflects on her own mother, and how gardening has brought together generations of women in her family.
"Mum would spend countless hours attending to her garden. We would catch up over a coffee and go on a garden walk and check out what was flowering, what was working in her garden, what wasn't," Ms Taylor said.
"We would share cuttings and get our hands dirty together. Gardening made her happy. I believe it makes me happy too."
