You'd be forgiven for thinking you'd stepped into a time machine if you visited the Orange Bowling Club on Friday night.
The 80s glam trivia marked the beginning of Huddle 2023, a three-day small business extravaganza for women of the Central West run by Jumbled.
Over Saturday and Sunday the Huddle attendees will have opportunities to experience the best of Orange during visits to vineyards, wineries and Jumbled's home Sonic.
The event highlight will be Sunday as over 600 people attend Orange Function Centre for a day of mentoring from 11 business-savvy women.
Jumbled manager Jess Condliffe told the Central Western Daily the weekend was for women in business or women thinking of starting a business.
"It's a weekend of inspiration for kick-ass business women," she said.
"We have also created some side events so that people will stay and spend some time and money in Orange over the weekend."
