A dangerous motorbike trip with a toddler has landed the unlicensed rider in hot water.
Richard Michael Harrison evaded police on an unregistered motorbike while his three-year-old nephew sat in from of him.
The 40-year-old has never held a car or bike licence. Neither he or child were wearing helmets.
About 8pm March 4, 2023 Harrison was seen kickstarting an orange and black Honda CR50 on Sir Neville Howse Place, Orange.
He picked up his nephew before riding towards Raines Place and into Cootes Park, where police were standing.
An officer told the rider to stop. He did not, instead turning around and riding off. He was recognised and arrested about two weeks later.
Harrison did not show up for sentencing at Orange Local Court on May 4, 2023.
"He has an appalling traffic record ... he was born in 1983, he knows better than this," magistrate David Day said.
Richard Michael Harrison was convicted of six offences, fined $740, and disqualified from applying for a license for 12 months.
